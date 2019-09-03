Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 0.98 N/A 0.62 48.08 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.80 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Extreme Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Extreme Networks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Extreme Networks Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Its rival Extreme Networks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Extreme Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Extreme Networks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a consensus target price of $38, and a 42.06% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Comtech Telecommunications Corp. and Extreme Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88% and 81.9% respectively. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27% Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44%

For the past year Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has weaker performance than Extreme Networks Inc.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Extreme Networks Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.