Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) to pay $0.10 on Nov 15, 2019; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Sentiment Is 0.76

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 618 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 814 sold and decreased equity positions in Cisco Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.94 billion shares, down from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cisco Systems Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 246 to 217 for a decrease of 29. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 775 Increased: 472 New Position: 146.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ:CMTL) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CMTL) shareholders before Oct 15, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Comtech Telecommunications Corp's current price of $33.39 translates into 0.30% yield. Comtech Telecommunications Corp's dividend has Oct 16, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 211,914 shares traded or 49.83% up from the average. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.57 million shares or 0.70% less from 19.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 13,346 shares. Rk Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.35% or 270,084 shares. Victory Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 3,697 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). The Iowa-based Principal Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Swiss Savings Bank has 44,500 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). 270,050 are held by Pacific Ridge Capital Prns. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 72,121 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 259,293 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.04% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 22,910 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 65,043 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 12,800 are owned by Axa. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company owns 242,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company has market cap of $810.31 million. The company??s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. It has a 32.42 P/E ratio. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location technology, such as Trusted Location, a software scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables clients to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user??s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. for 562,407 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Llc owns 103,836 shares or 6.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bar Harbor Trust Services has 6.05% invested in the company for 178,765 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. has invested 6.01% in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc, a Montana-based fund reported 930,699 shares.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $207.34 billion. The firm offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It has a 18.71 P/E ratio. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services.