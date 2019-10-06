Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) to pay $0.10 on Nov 15, 2019; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Decreased Exelon (EXC) Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 5.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 960,757 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 17.32M shares with $830.55 million value, down from 18.29 million last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $46.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.18 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ:CMTL) is expected to pay $0.10 on Nov 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CMTL) shareholders before Oct 15, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Comtech Telecommunications Corp's current price of $31.11 translates into 0.32% yield. Comtech Telecommunications Corp's dividend has Oct 16, 2019 as record date. Sep 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 136,985 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company has market cap of $773.54 million. The company??s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. It has a 30.2 P/E ratio. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location technology, such as Trusted Location, a software scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables clients to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user??s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been the subject of recent analyst coverage and news reports.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.57 million shares or 0.70% less from 19.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern holds 0% or 308,202 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt L P holds 0.03% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) or 29,775 shares. 958 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Services Group. Meeder Asset holds 8,009 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Prudential Fin reported 70,593 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Comerica Bancorporation holds 22,257 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 100 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 10,508 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 96,814 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 12,824 shares. Axa has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Huber Ltd owns 1.40 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com owns 6.22M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 0.15% or 6,746 shares. 4.06M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 1.35M shares. Savant Capital Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,365 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 326,020 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 1.55M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Asset Strategies has 0.07% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 6,680 shares. Baillie Gifford has 282,630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.4% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 71,454 shares. Michigan-based Regal Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Putnam Investments Llc reported 5.79M shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $853.21M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 8.77% above currents $48.45 stock price. Exelon had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of EXC in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, August 27 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley.