Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) to pay $0.10 on Aug 16, 2019; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Increased Commerce Bancshares Com (CBSH) Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH) stake by 8.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 5,782 shares as Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (CBSH)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 73,407 shares with $4.26 million value, up from 67,625 last quarter. Commerce Bancshares Inc Com now has $6.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 177,396 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Comtech Telecommunications Corp (NASDAQ:CMTL) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:CMTL) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Comtech Telecommunications Corp’s current price of $28.47 translates into 0.35% yield. Comtech Telecommunications Corp’s dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. Jun 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 54,994 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 26.10% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP CMTL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $570 MLN TO $585 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm 2Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Cost-Effective Space and Component Solutions for Precision Satellite Tracking at 34th Space Symposium; 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of; 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects in Africa; 27/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS INTERTRUST AND CO EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE SECURE DATA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR MOBILE TELCOS; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 20/04/2018 – DJ Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMTL); 16/04/2018 – Comtech EF Data Announces Heights™ Networking Platform Selected by Orange Business Services for Multiple NGO Relief Projects; 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Comtech Telecommunications Corp. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 1.61% less from 20.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 0.02% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Gru invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 40,819 shares stake. 50,605 are held by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. 128,041 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 8,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 9,296 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.01% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 126,000 shares stake. Aqr Capital Ltd reported 87,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rk Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.15% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 320,747 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 22,600 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,258 shares. Ironwood Inv Limited Liability Company holds 99,990 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $29,129 activity. Shares for $29,129 were sold by BRANSCUM JOHN on Friday, January 18.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company has market cap of $688.89 million. The company??s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. It has a 26.12 P/E ratio. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location technology, such as Trusted Location, a software scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables clients to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user??s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.81 million activity. The insider Callahan Daniel D. sold $201,670. Shares for $1.67M were sold by KEMPER DAVID W. 6,976 shares were sold by BARTH KEVIN G, worth $427,376.