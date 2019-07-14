Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.41 N/A -2.66 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 10 0.47 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Comstock Resources Inc. and Range Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Comstock Resources Inc. and Range Resources Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.89 shows that Comstock Resources Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Range Resources Corporation on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Comstock Resources Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Range Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Comstock Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Comstock Resources Inc. and Range Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 0 4 2.80

Range Resources Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13.55 average price target and a 115.76% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares and 0% of Range Resources Corporation shares. Comstock Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15% Range Resources Corporation -0.73% -6.5% -8.57% -46.33% -35.64% -0.73%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. has 27.15% stronger performance while Range Resources Corporation has -0.73% weaker performance.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.