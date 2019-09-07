Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)

This is a contrast between Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.37 N/A 0.24 28.34 Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.93 N/A 0.95 17.46

In table 1 we can see Comstock Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Parsley Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Comstock Resources Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Parsley Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Comstock Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that Comstock Resources Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comstock Resources Inc. Its rival Parsley Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Comstock Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, Parsley Energy Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.67, while its potential upside is 60.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares and 96.8% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares. Comstock Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 3.9% are Parsley Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Parsley Energy Inc.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats Comstock Resources Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.