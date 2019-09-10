Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Both Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.40 N/A 0.24 28.34 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Comstock Resources Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Comstock Resources Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources Inc. has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Oasis Petroleum Inc. on the other hand, has 2.01 beta which makes it 101.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Comstock Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oasis Petroleum Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Oasis Petroleum Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Comstock Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Comstock Resources Inc. and Oasis Petroleum Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Competitively the average target price of Oasis Petroleum Inc. is $6.43, which is potential 74.73% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Oasis Petroleum Inc. 3.84% -13.35% -15.01% -22.7% -60.18% -11.93%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. has 50.77% stronger performance while Oasis Petroleum Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance.

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.