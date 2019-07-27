Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

This is a contrast between Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.66 N/A -2.66 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.08 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Comstock Resources Inc. and Noble Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.89 beta indicates that Comstock Resources Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Noble Energy Inc. has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comstock Resources Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Noble Energy Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Comstock Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Comstock Resources Inc. and Noble Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Noble Energy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33.56 consensus target price and a 61.73% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comstock Resources Inc. and Noble Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15% Noble Energy Inc. -1.59% -8.69% 10.37% -8.9% -31.44% 28.78%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Noble Energy Inc.

Summary

Noble Energy Inc. beats Comstock Resources Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.