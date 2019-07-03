Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) Comparing side by side

Since Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.38 N/A -2.66 0.00 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 1 0.04 N/A 0.40 1.22

Table 1 highlights Comstock Resources Inc. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comstock Resources Inc. Its rival Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Comstock Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.2% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares and 81.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares. Comstock Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 15.02% -12.7% -32.06% -68.63% -73.82% -36.44%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Ultra Petroleum Corp. had bearish trend.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.