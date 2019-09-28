Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Contrasting side by side

Both Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 7 0.58 63.90M 0.24 28.34 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 16 0.27 10.81M 2.88 7.59

Table 1 highlights Comstock Resources Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oasis Midstream Partners LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Comstock Resources Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 889,972,144.85% 8.7% 1.4% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 68,417,721.52% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Comstock Resources Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Oasis Midstream Partners LP has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 72.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Comstock Resources Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 33.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 46.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. was more bullish than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Comstock Resources Inc.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.