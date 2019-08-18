Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Comparing side by side

Both Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.03 N/A 0.24 28.34 NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Comstock Resources Inc. and NextDecade Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Comstock Resources Inc. and NextDecade Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6%

Volatility & Risk

Comstock Resources Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.29. NextDecade Corporation has a -0.16 beta and it is 116.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Comstock Resources Inc. and NextDecade Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 85.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of NextDecade Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% NextDecade Corporation -0.61% -16.61% -10.87% 29.82% -21.66% -8.89%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. had bullish trend while NextDecade Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc. beats NextDecade Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.