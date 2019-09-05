Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comstock Resources Inc. has 3.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Comstock Resources Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Comstock Resources Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.70% 1.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Comstock Resources Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. N/A 6 28.34 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Comstock Resources Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Comstock Resources Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 87.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Comstock Resources Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

Liquidity

Comstock Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Comstock Resources Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comstock Resources Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Comstock Resources Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Comstock Resources Inc.’s competitors beat Comstock Resources Inc.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.