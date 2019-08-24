Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Independent Oil & Gas company, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comstock Resources Inc. has 3.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Comstock Resources Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Comstock Resources Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.70% 1.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Comstock Resources Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. N/A 6 28.34 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Comstock Resources Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher P/E ratio Comstock Resources Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Comstock Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.03 2.96 2.68

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Comstock Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comstock Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc.’s peers have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Comstock Resources Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comstock Resources Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.29 shows that Comstock Resources Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Comstock Resources Inc.’s peers are 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc.’s competitors beat Comstock Resources Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.