Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.44 N/A -2.66 0.00 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Comstock Resources Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Comstock Resources Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares and 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares. About 0.6% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79%

For the past year Comstock Resources Inc. was less bullish than Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corp. beats Comstock Resources Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.