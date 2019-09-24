Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Comparison side by side

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources Inc. 6 3.45 N/A 0.24 28.34 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Comstock Resources Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.9% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.32% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

Comstock Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.