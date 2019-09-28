Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

We are contrasting Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 0.00 77.75M -0.14 0.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 20.20M -0.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Comstock Mining Inc. and U.S. Gold Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Comstock Mining Inc. and U.S. Gold Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 69,606,087,735.00% -89.5% -30.5% U.S. Gold Corp. 2,020,606,181.85% -91.3% -88.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.24 shows that Comstock Mining Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. U.S. Gold Corp.’s 0.96 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares and 1.3% of U.S. Gold Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13% of U.S. Gold Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10% U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc.’s stock price has growth than U.S. Gold Corp.

Summary

Comstock Mining Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors U.S. Gold Corp.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.