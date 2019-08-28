Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 55.98 N/A -0.14 0.00 Sibanye Gold Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates Comstock Mining Inc. and Sibanye Gold Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Comstock Mining Inc. and Sibanye Gold Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5% Sibanye Gold Limited 0.00% -10.3% -3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Mining Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.24. Competitively, Sibanye Gold Limited is 104.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.04 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Comstock Mining Inc. Its rival Sibanye Gold Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Comstock Mining Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.5% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares and 25.2% of Sibanye Gold Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10% Sibanye Gold Limited -7.75% 7.73% 34.44% 50.15% 97.57% 72.44%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sibanye Gold Limited.

Summary

Sibanye Gold Limited beats Comstock Mining Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. The company owns and operates four underground and surface gold operations in the West Witwatersrand region and the southern Free State province of South Africa; and underground and surface PGM operations in the Bushveld Igneous Complex in South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe, and Montana in the United States. It also owns and manages extraction and processing facilities to produce gold dorÃ©; recycles PGMs from catalytic converters and other industrial sources; and operates a smelter and base metal refinery. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Westonaria, South Africa.