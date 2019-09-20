Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 61.62 N/A -0.14 0.00 Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Comstock Mining Inc. and Vista Gold Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Comstock Mining Inc. and Vista Gold Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5% Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.24 shows that Comstock Mining Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp.’s beta is -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Comstock Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Vista Gold Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comstock Mining Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.5% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares and 30.9% of Vista Gold Corp. shares. Insiders owned 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares. Comparatively, Vista Gold Corp. has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10% Vista Gold Corp. 0.08% 17.05% 50.07% 33.02% 45.23% 67.22%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vista Gold Corp.

Summary

Vista Gold Corp. beats Comstock Mining Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.