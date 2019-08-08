Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Comstock Mining Inc. has 8.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Comstock Mining Inc. has 14.36% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Comstock Mining Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.50% -30.50% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Comstock Mining Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Comstock Mining Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Mining Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.54 2.60

As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 100.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Comstock Mining Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Comstock Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Comstock Mining Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. Comstock Mining Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Comstock Mining Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Mining Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.24. Competitively, Comstock Mining Inc.’s competitors are 36.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Dividends

Comstock Mining Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Comstock Mining Inc.’s peers beat Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.