Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Comparison side by side

Since Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 93.87 N/A -0.16 0.00 Almaden Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Comstock Mining Inc. and Almaden Minerals Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Comstock Mining Inc. and Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -32.3% Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5% -4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Mining Inc. is 103.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.03. In other hand, Almaden Minerals Ltd. has beta of -0.67 which is 167.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Comstock Mining Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Almaden Minerals Ltd. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Almaden Minerals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Comstock Mining Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.1% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares and 5.9% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Comstock Mining Inc. -0.45% -3.3% 44.51% 28.93% -37.44% 67.22% Almaden Minerals Ltd. 2.47% -12.6% -28.89% -2.87% -34.73% -25.67%

For the past year Comstock Mining Inc. has 67.22% stronger performance while Almaden Minerals Ltd. has -25.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Almaden Minerals Ltd. beats Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.