Comscore (SCOR) Valuation Declined While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lowered Holding; Contrarian Capital Management Stake In Vale S A (VALE) Was Lifted

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67M, up from 8.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 3.20 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NICKEL OUTPUT 58.6K TONS, -17.9% Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – Vale announces the redemption of its 4.625% guaranteed notes due 2020 and a cash tender offer for its 5.875% guaranteed notes d; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN; 04/04/2018 – Pension fund Previ not likely to sell its Vale shares in 2018; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 20/03/2018 – YARA GETS BRAZIL’S APPROVAL TO BUY VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS COMPANY IS DELEVERAGING BUT WILL ANNOUNCE “ORGANIC EXPANSION” IN THE COMING MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 180,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.98M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.09M market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 95,128 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.43 EPS, down 38.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.89% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5,215 shares to 15,215 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 147,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,808 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Communications Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).