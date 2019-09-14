Comscore (SCOR) Shareholder Rgm Capital Raised Stake by $1.22 Million as Stock Declined; Darsana Capital Partners LP Increased Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $16.00 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 9.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.51 million, up from 8.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 569,051 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 243,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 4.38 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.63 million, up from 4.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 464,069 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Howell Robin Robinson bought $20,137 worth of stock. 7,500 shares were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J, worth $111,525 on Monday, August 12.

More important recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance”, Globenewswire.com published: “Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren â€œFull Court Pressâ€ – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 37,207 shares. Panagora Asset holds 231,053 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Loomis Sayles Communications Lp holds 822,753 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 82,510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 46,562 shares in its portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 979,500 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc holds 7.45 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 558,300 are owned by Bridgeway Cap Management. Qs Investors Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 92,812 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 30,454 shares. Advent Capital Management De has 20,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.55% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Granahan Investment Mgmt Inc Ma stated it has 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 208,366 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $116.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 702,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 2.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SCOR shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.16% more from 40.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rgm Capital holds 1.63% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 4.38M shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 14,614 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Cannell Peter B accumulated 344,373 shares. 2.37 million were reported by Vanguard Gp. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 1.14M shares. American International has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 1.37 million were reported by D E Shaw And. Northern Corporation accumulated 251,447 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 18,244 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 50,200 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 25,929 shares.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “64 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comscore News: SCOR Stock Sinks on Executive Departures – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Comscore Joins with Leading Ad Platforms to Help Media Buyers Better Reach Connected TV Audiences – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ComScore +4.3% after narrowed loss in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nielsen: Hard To Move The Needle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.