Comscore (SCOR) Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Trimmed Position by $1.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Jd Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 50,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.13% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 827,143 shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 64.73 million shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Don Seiffert: BREAKING from @BOSBIZJess: $GE sells off part of health care division for $1B; 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B has 0.27% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 404,557 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 1.19M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Lc holds 15,200 shares. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,600 shares. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.27% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 26,197 were reported by Prelude Cap Ltd Liability. State Street holds 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 83,300 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.70 million shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com holds 535,197 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Llc has invested 0.11% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). The New York-based Tower Capital (Trc) has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Rgm Llc has invested 5.69% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 336,704 were accumulated by Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 115,635 shares to 958,454 shares, valued at $66.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comscore News: SCOR Stock Sinks on Executive Departures – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “comScore, Inc. (SCOR) CEO Dale Fuller on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “comScore, Inc. to Host Earnings Calc – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE shares set for seventh loss in eight days since Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) agreed to sell a majority stake in a solar-energy business to BlackRock – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s stock falls again, extends post-earnings loss streak to 5 sessions – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co owns 764,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na invested in 227,543 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 763,468 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 11,367 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd holds 50,086 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt has 224,393 shares. Nomura Hldg holds 235,964 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 141,512 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund has invested 0.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Twin Focus Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 71,192 shares in its portfolio. 75,649 are held by Appleton Ptnrs Ma. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 0.21% or 234,006 shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.32% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wms Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).