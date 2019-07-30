Comscore (SCOR) Shareholder Hhr Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $1.00 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Capital International Investors Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (SCOR) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 50,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.36M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comscore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 350,881 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.96M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70B, down from 10.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 1.70 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Prolia® (denosumab) To Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 134,637 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $62.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 26,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SCOR shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 743,827 shares. The New York-based Harvey Ltd has invested 3.19% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 2.52 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 30,349 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.12% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 1.57M shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.17% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 1.08 million shares. Primecap Ca reported 8.76 million shares stake. 10,800 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 177 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 25,155 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0% or 7,044 shares. 429,303 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 9.65M shares. 33,020 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. 31,591 are held by Ftb Advisors. Mig Cap Llc reported 1,132 shares. Primecap Management Ca invested in 2.66% or 19.03M shares. Kdi Partners Lc accumulated 58,023 shares. California-based Alpha Cubed Investments Lc has invested 2.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 15,020 are held by Connable Office Inc. 1,902 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Beech Hill Advsr holds 0.26% or 2,258 shares. Koshinski Asset reported 7,890 shares. 2,329 were reported by Cambridge Tru. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability has 460,669 shares. Green Square holds 7,704 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 8,490 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 204,724 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $375.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 7,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).