Comscore (SCOR) Shareholder Bares Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Groesbeck Investment Management Upped Its Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by $932,400 as Stock Price Declined

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Comscore Inc. (SCOR) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 338,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61 million, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comscore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 410,754 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by 106.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.94M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B

