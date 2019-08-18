comScore Inc. (SCOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 12 0.25 N/A -2.35 0.00 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -0.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of comScore Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides comScore Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Volatility & Risk

comScore Inc. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Steel Connect Inc.’s 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of comScore Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc. has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Steel Connect Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for comScore Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Steel Connect Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

comScore Inc.’s upside potential is 1,340.99% at a $23.2 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75% of comScore Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.7% of Steel Connect Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of comScore Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Steel Connect Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year comScore Inc. had bearish trend while Steel Connect Inc. had bullish trend.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.