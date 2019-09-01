comScore Inc. (SCOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

This is a contrast between comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 11 0.29 N/A -2.35 0.00 International Money Express Inc. 13 2.01 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights comScore Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has comScore Inc. and International Money Express Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of comScore Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, International Money Express Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Money Express Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for comScore Inc. and International Money Express Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

comScore Inc.’s upside potential is 1,147.31% at a $23.2 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both comScore Inc. and International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75% and 33.1% respectively. About 1.4% of comScore Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65% of International Money Express Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year comScore Inc. had bearish trend while International Money Express Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

International Money Express Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors comScore Inc.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.