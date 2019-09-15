comScore Inc. (SCOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

This is a contrast between comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 10 0.40 N/A -2.35 0.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 25 6.63 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates comScore Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

comScore Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Fiverr International Ltd. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Fiverr International Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to comScore Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for comScore Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 542.02% for comScore Inc. with consensus target price of $16.5. Fiverr International Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus target price and a 55.68% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that comScore Inc. appears more favorable than Fiverr International Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

comScore Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 12.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of comScore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year comScore Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Fiverr International Ltd.

Summary

Fiverr International Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors comScore Inc.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.