comScore Inc. (SCOR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 10 0.44 N/A -2.35 0.00 Atento S.A. 3 0.10 N/A 0.11 21.57

Table 1 highlights comScore Inc. and Atento S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2%

Volatility & Risk

comScore Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Competitively, Atento S.A.’s beta is 0.72 which is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of comScore Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Atento S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Atento S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for comScore Inc. and Atento S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

comScore Inc.’s upside potential is 483.04% at a $16.5 average price target. Atento S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average price target and a 126.48% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, comScore Inc. is looking more favorable than Atento S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75% of comScore Inc. shares and 90% of Atento S.A. shares. comScore Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.76% of Atento S.A. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9%

For the past year comScore Inc. was more bearish than Atento S.A.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.