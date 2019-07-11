comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Reaches $4.95 After 6.00% Up Move; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Citigroup Inc. (C) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, January 16 to “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. See Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $75.0000 77.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $76 New Target: $81 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $92 New Target: $93 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $78 New Target: $83 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $94 New Target: $99 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $64 New Target: $73 Upgrade

The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.17% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.945. About 293,875 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $312.98M company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $5.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SCOR worth $18.78M more.

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics firm that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $312.98 million. The firm offers digital audience services and products, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides television and cross-platform audience services and products to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Inc has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Natl Bank Of America De reported 1.19M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 2,500 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited has 51,120 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). King Luther Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 336,704 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 743,827 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 0.03% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 258,000 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc reported 0.02% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Veritable L P holds 0.01% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) or 20,000 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 80,499 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Peter B Incorporated stated it has 344,373 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. comScore had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Loop Capital. The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ComScore slides again after financing, -9.8% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Comscore Vice Chairman, Bill Livek to Participate in Measurement Panel on FreeWheel Main Stage During Cannes Lions 66th International Festival of Creativity – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ComScore seals $20M investment via private placement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comscore News: SCOR Stock Sinks on Executive Departures – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.59. About 4.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold Citigroup Inc. shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability Company owns 1.22 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Lp owns 119,448 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 36,539 shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg holds 5,651 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Loews invested in 0.02% or 40,584 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Masters Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Mason Street Limited Company has 0.43% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 335,476 shares. 26.79M were accumulated by Eagle Capital. 2,208 are held by Peoples Fincl Corporation. Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 232,568 shares. Gradient Invests Lc accumulated 123,571 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.98% or 18,038 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Keep An Eye On Citi And JPMorgan This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.