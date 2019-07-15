comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Reaches $4.43 52 Week Low; Zumiez (ZUMZ) Sentiment Is 1.13

The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.07 target or 8.00% below today’s $4.43 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $271.28 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $4.07 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.70 million less. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $4.425. About 275,251 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 68 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 60 reduced and sold their equity positions in Zumiez Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 20.57 million shares, up from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Zumiez Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 39 New Position: 29.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $632.33 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 13.72 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89 million for 32.33 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. for 928,207 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 512,427 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 39,169 shares. The California-based Nicholas Investment Partners Lp has invested 0.28% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 162,200 shares.

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 73,660 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million

More notable recent Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zumiez Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$23.29, Is It Time To Put Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ZUMZ or BOOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Up 32% Year to Date, Outpaces Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics firm that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $271.28 million. The firm offers digital audience services and products, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides television and cross-platform audience services and products to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “comScore Can’t Be Written Off Just Yet – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ComScore slides again after financing, -9.8% – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ComScore seals $20M investment via private placement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comscore News: SCOR Stock Sinks on Executive Departures – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. comScore had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 1 by Loop Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 10,800 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 743,827 shares. Needham Management Llc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2.52M shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 2,500 shares. Moreover, Harvey Prtnrs Ltd has 3.19% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 95,000 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 344,373 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 37,025 shares. 28,931 are owned by Verition Fund Management Llc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 5,014 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 25,155 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 872,360 shares. Teton Advsr holds 0.4% or 200,000 shares.