comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Reaches $3.50 Yearly Low; Box, Inc. (BOX) Had 6 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Box (NYSE:BOX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Box had 15 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. See Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $24.0000 16.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $25 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Monness Rating: Hold Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $21 New Target: $19 Maintain

The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.36 target or 4.00% below today’s $3.50 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $221.52 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $3.36 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.86M less. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 190,429 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 537,293 shares traded. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 28.00% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 30/05/2018 – Box: Barsamian Is Former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software; 11/04/2018 – New Box Admin Experience Extends Visibility and Advanced Insights Into Content, Collaboration and Security; 08/05/2018 – Fujitsu Chooses Box to Strengthen Collaboration on Its Internal Global Communication Platform; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 28c; 30/05/2018 – Box Announces Appointment of Sue Barsamian, Former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software, t; 26/03/2018 – Box Appoints Australia, New Zealand Leader as it Accelerates International Expansion; 30/05/2018 – BOX INC BOX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $-0.19, REV VIEW $605.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 24/05/2018 – Box Announces Multizone Storage Capabilities for Box Zones; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox IPO price range puts valuation nearly a third below peak

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). State Street Corporation owns 83,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has 80,499 shares. Needham Invest has invested 0.21% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Veritable Lp invested in 20,000 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 336,704 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 211,114 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Bares has 3.19 million shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 404,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 743,827 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 135,663 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 28,931 shares.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% EPS growth.