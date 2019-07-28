comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Reaches $3.49 52-Week Low; Barr E S & Co Lifted Its Moody’s (MCO) Position

The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.32 target or 5.00% below today’s $3.49 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $220.89M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $3.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.04 million less. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 410,754 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics firm that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $220.89 million. The firm offers digital audience services and products, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides television and cross-platform audience services and products to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite.

Among 4 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. comScore had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) rating on Monday, March 4. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $28 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Needham. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.46 actual EPS reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “comScore Is Running On Fumes – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “comScore’s Stock Hits New Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “French reinsurer SCOR’s second quarter net profit soars – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “comScore Can’t Be Written Off Just Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

