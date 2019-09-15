comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Reaches $2.57 After 8.00% Down Move; W P Carey Has 1.57 Sentiment

W P Carey Inc (WPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 200 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 127 sold and decreased their stakes in W P Carey Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 88.70 million shares, up from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding W P Carey Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 102 Increased: 143 New Position: 57.

The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 464,069 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $164.86 million company. It was reported on Sep, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $2.36 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SCOR worth $13.19M less.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.75 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 31.72 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20 million for 17.14 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. holds 5.41% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. for 164,523 shares. Gruss & Co Inc owns 49,777 shares or 4.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advisors Llc has 3.5% invested in the company for 99,899 shares. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Llc has invested 2.5% in the stock. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 34,973 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 2.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.16% more from 40.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 30,457 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 204 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 197,759 shares. 12,476 were reported by Citigroup. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 127,000 shares. 78,894 are held by Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 103,851 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Trexquant Inv Lp reported 58,458 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 51,000 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. comScore has $22 highest and $11 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 542.02% above currents $2.57 stock price. comScore had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Loop Capital.