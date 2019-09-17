comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Reaches $2.10 After 6.00% Down Move; Innodata (INOD) Shorts Down By 37.84%

The stock of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.30% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $2.095. About 1.49 million shares traded or 51.54% up from the average. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $134.39M company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $1.97 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SCOR worth $8.06M less.

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) had a decrease of 37.84% in short interest. INOD’s SI was 6,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 37.84% from 11,100 shares previously. With 17,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD)’s short sellers to cover INOD’s short positions. The SI to Innodata Inc’s float is 0.03%. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.0291 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2709. About 17,254 shares traded. Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) has risen 6.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.84% the S&P500. Some Historical INOD News: 21/04/2018 DJ Innodata Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INOD)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics firm that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $134.39 million. The firm offers digital audience services and products, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides television and cross-platform audience services and products to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 2.47 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.43 earnings per share, down 38.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by comScore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. comScore has $22 highest and $11 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 687.59% above currents $2.095 stock price. comScore had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Loop Capital downgraded comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.99, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.50 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Digital Data Solutions , Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). It currently has negative earnings. The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.