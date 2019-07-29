comScore, Inc. (SCOR) EPS Estimated At $-0.41; New Ireland Fund (IRL) Has 0.67 Sentiment

New Ireland Fund Inc (IRL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.43, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 8 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 12 sold and reduced their stakes in New Ireland Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding New Ireland Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report $-0.41 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 28.13% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, comScore, Inc.’s analysts see -10.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.73% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 152,607 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 46.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500.

The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. It is down 19.97% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management Limited. The company has market cap of $44.37 million. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. for 109,392 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 599,624 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Css Llc Il has 0.15% invested in the company for 269,733 shares. The California-based Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Jbf Capital Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 60,100 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. comScore had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Loop Capital Markets. Loop Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $22 target in Monday, April 1 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.35, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 1.47% more from 40.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Cannell Peter B & Inc has invested 0.27% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 177 shares. Moreover, Bares Capital Management Inc has 1.82% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 3.19 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). 1.57M are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. 1,890 are owned by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Blackrock reported 743,827 shares. Oppenheimer Co Inc owns 15,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 1.08 million shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 404,557 shares. Markston Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.03% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.54% invested in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics firm that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $208.23 million. The firm offers digital audience services and products, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides television and cross-platform audience services and products to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite.