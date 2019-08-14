comScore Inc. (SCOR) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Comparing side by side

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 13 0.29 N/A -2.35 0.00 Cardtronics plc 31 1.05 N/A 0.22 128.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of comScore Inc. and Cardtronics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.42 beta indicates that comScore Inc. is 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Cardtronics plc’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of comScore Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Cardtronics plc’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given comScore Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of comScore Inc. is $23.2, with potential upside of 1,102.07%. Cardtronics plc on the other hand boasts of a $39 average price target and a 27.37% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that comScore Inc. seems more appealing than Cardtronics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75% of comScore Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cardtronics plc are owned by institutional investors. comScore Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Cardtronics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year comScore Inc. had bearish trend while Cardtronics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Cardtronics plc beats on 8 of the 9 factors comScore Inc.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.