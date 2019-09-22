comScore Inc. (SCOR) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Comparing side by side

Since comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore Inc. 9 0.36 N/A -2.35 0.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.20 9.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us comScore Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that comScore Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

comScore Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for comScore Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

comScore Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 614.29% and an $16.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both comScore Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of comScore Inc. shares. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 3.85% -5.5% -17.47% -20.25% -22.54% -7.8%

For the past year comScore Inc. was more bearish than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors comScore Inc.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.