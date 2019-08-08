CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to pay $0.07 on Sep 10, 2019; Rexford Industrial Realty Has 1.45 Sentiment

CompX International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. CompX International Inc’s current price of $14.72 translates into 0.48% yield. CompX International Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 6,511 shares traded or 202.84% up from the average. CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) has risen 22.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CIX News: 20/04/2018 DJ CompX International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIX); 23/05/2018 – REG-COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – CompX International 1Q EPS 30c

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 106 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 73 cut down and sold positions in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 99.26 million shares, up from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rexford Industrial Realty Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 61 Increased: 74 New Position: 32.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold CompX International Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.34 million shares or 0.26% less from 1.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Ameritas Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1,475 shares. Northern invested 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Sessa Im Limited Partnership owns 431,732 shares. Horrell Cap holds 10,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amer Intll Group reported 0% stake. Minerva Advisors Ltd has 17,048 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 200 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 1,963 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). 1,249 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 33,225 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 16,595 shares or 0% of the stock.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $183.05 million. It operates in two divisions, Security Products and Marine Components. It has a 11.77 P/E ratio. The Security Products segment makes mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Grs Advisors Llc holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for 253,113 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 2.92 million shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 2.57% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 1.78% in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 804,868 shares.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.53 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 103.04 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

