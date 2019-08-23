CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to pay $0.07 on Sep 10, 2019; Restaurant Brands International Inchares (QSR) SI Decreased By 12%

Restaurant Brands International Inchares (NYSE:QSR) had a decrease of 12% in short interest. QSR’s SI was 9.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 12% from 10.50M shares previously. With 1.76 million avg volume, 5 days are for Restaurant Brands International Inchares (NYSE:QSR)’s short sellers to cover QSR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.44. About 1.97M shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 17/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NZ FY NET INCOME NZ$35.5M; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS ALSO SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS ON CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Burger King Boosts Restaurant Brands’ Earnings With Sales Growth; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC QSR.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $65; 03/05/2018 – A group of Tim Hortons U.S. franchisees is suing parent company Restaurant Brands International; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands International tells investors it’s about to make major changes at Tim Hortons; 15/05/2018 – Oxford Asset Adds Akorn, Exits Restaurant Brands: 13F

CompX International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. CompX International Inc’s current price of $14.34 translates into 0.49% yield. CompX International Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 209 shares traded. CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) has risen 22.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CIX News: 07/05/2018 – CompX International 1Q EPS 30c; 20/04/2018 DJ CompX International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIX); 23/05/2018 – REG-COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $178.43 million. It operates in two divisions, Security Products and Marine Components. It has a 11.55 P/E ratio. The Security Products segment makes mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 1 investors sold CompX International Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.34 million shares or 0.26% less from 1.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Management reported 10,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 19,925 shares. Moreover, Sessa Capital Im L P has 0.88% invested in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) for 431,732 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Company reported 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Northern Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) for 27,648 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1,475 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1 shares. Dimensional Fund L P accumulated 178,984 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 2,524 shares. Moreover, American Grp has 0% invested in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX).

More notable recent Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3G to sell 20M Restaurant Brands shares; QSR shares drop 2.3% – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Restaurant Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QSR: Investors Should Focus On The Growth In Asian Markets – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Restaurant Brands Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.