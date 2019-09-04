CompX International Inc. (CIX) and Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) and Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Security & Protection Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International Inc. 15 1.53 N/A 1.25 13.17 Rekor Systems Inc. 2 1.30 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CompX International Inc. and Rekor Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CompX International Inc. and Rekor Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 9.5% Rekor Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CompX International Inc. are 6.8 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Rekor Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. CompX International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rekor Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of CompX International Inc. shares and 4.6% of Rekor Systems Inc. shares. CompX International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 86.83%. Competitively, 0.1% are Rekor Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CompX International Inc. -0.18% -2.66% 2.68% 15.85% 22.76% 20.87% Rekor Systems Inc. 8% 126.18% 554.45% 567.7% 220% 564.62%

For the past year CompX International Inc. has weaker performance than Rekor Systems Inc.

Summary

CompX International Inc. beats Rekor Systems Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company operates through two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, and hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, trim tabs, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting, wire harnesses, and other accessories. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, vending equipment and various other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.