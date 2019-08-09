CompX International Inc. (CIX) and MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Comparing side by side

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) and MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) compete against each other in the Security & Protection Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International Inc. 15 1.42 N/A 1.25 13.17 MSA Safety Incorporated 104 2.91 N/A 3.06 34.48

In table 1 we can see CompX International Inc. and MSA Safety Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MSA Safety Incorporated seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CompX International Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CompX International Inc. is currently more affordable than MSA Safety Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 9.5% MSA Safety Incorporated 0.00% 18.6% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

CompX International Inc.’s 0.76 beta indicates that its volatility is 24.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. MSA Safety Incorporated’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CompX International Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival MSA Safety Incorporated is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. CompX International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MSA Safety Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CompX International Inc. and MSA Safety Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MSA Safety Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, MSA Safety Incorporated’s potential upside is 1.97% and its average price target is $105.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of CompX International Inc. shares and 76.9% of MSA Safety Incorporated shares. 86.83% are CompX International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, MSA Safety Incorporated has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CompX International Inc. -0.18% -2.66% 2.68% 15.85% 22.76% 20.87% MSA Safety Incorporated -4.56% 0.11% -3.68% 7.03% 5.75% 11.75%

For the past year CompX International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MSA Safety Incorporated.

Summary

MSA Safety Incorporated beats CompX International Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company operates through two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, and hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, trim tabs, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting, wire harnesses, and other accessories. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, vending equipment and various other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Americas and International segments. Its core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as multi-point permanently installed gas detection systems, flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, a laser-based gas detection technology, replacement components, and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. The core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; fire and rescue helmets; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, fall arrest equipment, lanyards, and lifelines. The company also offers respirators, eye and face protection products, thermal imaging cameras, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.