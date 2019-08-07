Compx International (CIX) Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Boosted Stake by $3.76 Million as Valuation Rose; Shareholder Smart Portfolios Boosted Chevron New (CVX) Stake

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Compx International Inc (CIX) by 514% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 257 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% . The institutional investor held 307 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Compx International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 6,280 shares traded or 202.94% up from the average. CompX International Inc. (NYSEMKT:CIX) has risen 22.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CIX News: 20/04/2018 DJ CompX International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIX); 23/05/2018 – REG-COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – CompX International 1Q EPS 30c

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 4.54 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37 million and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr by 29,655 shares to 236,752 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 961 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co holds 0.42% or 62,327 shares in its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 3,519 shares. Moreover, Loudon Inv has 0.4% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,663 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Company reported 1.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 6,689 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 715,727 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cannell Peter B And Company stated it has 147,471 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Waratah Advsrs invested in 0.17% or 12,819 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Ltd Liability has invested 0.85% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atlantic Union Bank holds 57,123 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. 7,759 were accumulated by Doliver Advisors L P. Barnett & Co holds 1,450 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Priceline Group Inc/The (Prn) by 4.71 million shares to 9.69 million shares, valued at $13.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 55,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,871 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 1 investors sold CIX shares while 8 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.34 million shares or 0.26% less from 1.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De invested in 1,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 307 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 135 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 178,984 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability accumulated 173,700 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) for 10,017 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) for 2,524 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 19,925 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) or 412 shares. 1,475 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. 266 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Barclays Public Limited Liability stated it has 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX).

