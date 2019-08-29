Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG) and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) Comparing side by side

Both Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group Incorporated 4 0.19 N/A -0.20 0.00 Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -1.71 0.00

In table 1 we can see Computer Task Group Incorporated and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group Incorporated 0.00% -4.3% -2.1% Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7%

Volatility & Risk

Computer Task Group Incorporated has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has a 0.51 beta and it is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Computer Task Group Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Computer Task Group Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 1.7% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.08% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Computer Task Group Incorporated -2.65% 7.32% -4.35% 2.09% -31.36% 7.84% Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25%

For the past year Computer Task Group Incorporated had bullish trend while Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Computer Task Group Incorporated beats Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.