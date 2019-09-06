Computer Task Group, (CTG) Reaches $5.21 After 5.00% Up Move; HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering HSBC Holdings PLC (LON:HSBA), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. HSBC Holdings PLC has GBX 925 highest and GBX 520 lowest target. GBX 657’s average target is 9.32% above currents GBX 601 stock price. HSBC Holdings PLC had 30 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) rating on Thursday, August 15. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and GBX 905 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 24 to “Hold”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”. The stock of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 29. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, September 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by UBS. See HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 540.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 920.00 New Target: GBX 905.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 920.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 633.00 New Target: GBX 636.00 Unchanged

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 633.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 New Target: GBX 610.00 Unchanged

05/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 690.00 Maintain

The stock of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 57,390 shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) has declined 31.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CTG News: 13/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP SAYS CO ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT AGREEMENT AMENDING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED DECEMBER 21, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2018 EPS 25c-EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Final Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task 1Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – CTG Announces EIM Advantage™ Solution; 20/03/2018 – CTG – IF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL, DIRECTORS ELECTED ON OR AFTER 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE SUBJECT TO ANNUAL ELECTIONS; 19/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR GAAP DILUTED EPS $0.25 TO $0.37; 20/03/2018 – Computer Task to Recommend Eliminating Its Classified Bd Structure, Transitioning to Single Class of Directors to Be Elected Annuall; 17/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 CTG Proposes to Declassify Its Board of DirectorsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $75.26M company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $5.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CTG worth $3.76 million more.

More notable recent Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTG Comments on Open Letter From Assurance Global Services – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Computer Task Group (CTG) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CTG or INOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Computer Task Group, Incorporated shares while 8 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.81 million shares or 0.32% less from 6.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 1,591 shares. 2,761 were reported by Group Incorporated One Trading Lp. Earnest Limited Company holds 2,200 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na holds 22,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 988,659 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) for 3,256 shares. Gsa Capital Llp owns 0.01% invested in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) for 15,600 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 13,069 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 74,797 shares. Ancora Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) for 277,701 shares. The California-based Cove Street Cap Lc has invested 0.09% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Fosun Ltd has 0.01% invested in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Moreover, Minerva Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.97% invested in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) for 1.23 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% stake.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services firm in North America, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $75.26 million. The Company’s IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s IT and other staffing solutions include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations.

Analysts await Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.06 per share. CTG’s profit will be $1.30M for 14.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Computer Task Group, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.37% or GBX 2.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 601. About 15.37 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services and products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 118.64 billion GBP. It operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking businesses. It has a 8.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management business offers a range of personal banking services and products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, debit cards, and local and international payment services; and insurance and investment products, asset management services, and financial planning services.