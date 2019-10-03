Computer Task Group, (CTG) EPS Estimated At $0.09; Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (SBI) Sentiment Is 1.45

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (SBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -2.12, from 3.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 16 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 11 sold and reduced their positions in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.23 million shares, down from 6.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. CTG’s profit would be $1.30M giving it 13.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Computer Task Group, Incorporated’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 31,094 shares traded. Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) has declined 31.36% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CTG News: 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2018 Rev $343M-$357M; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2018 EPS 25c-EPS 37c; 20/03/2018 CTG Proposes to Declassify Its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 REV $343 MLN TO $357 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – Computer Task Sees 2Q Adj EPS 6c-Adj EPS 10c; 13/04/2018 – COMPUTER TASK GROUP – AMENDMENT AMENDS RESTRICTED PAYMENTS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT DURING ANY PERIOD OF 24 CONSECUTIVE MONTHS ENDING ON OR PRIOR APRIL 13; 20/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Final Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 20/04/2018 – Computer Task Group, Incorporated Announces Final Results of its Modified “Dutch Auction” Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – CTG – WILL RECOMMEND TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS A CORPORATE GOVERNANCE INITIATIVE TO TRANSITION TO A SINGLE CLASS OF DIRECTORS TO BE ELECTED ANNUALLY

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 26,259 shares traded or 8.65% up from the average. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) has risen 5.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $130.83 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 15.91 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scorpio Bulkers to sell two ultramax vessels – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India’s Unconventional Rate Cut And What It Means For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Declares a Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Seven Dry Bulk Vessels – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. for 40,582 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 126,317 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc. has 0.28% invested in the company for 47,800 shares. The Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 421,800 shares.

More notable recent Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Companies With Positive Earnings Growth Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Computer Task Group’s (NASDAQ:CTG) Share Price Down A Worrying 69%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CTG Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:CTG – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flex: Strategic Transformation May Take More Time Than Anticipated – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CTG Reports 2019 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:CTG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.