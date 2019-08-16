Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Declined; Ws Management Lllp Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 51,959 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, up from 98,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.18B market cap company. The stock increased 4.48% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $174.45. About 18.76 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 2.18 million shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc by 396,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 888,722 shares, and cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 12,040 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,035 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 6,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 358 shares. American Grp Inc Inc stated it has 8,757 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,699 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 37,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 56,400 shares. 342,502 were accumulated by State Street. One Trading LP owns 347 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp has invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 18,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 7,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 23,100 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 938 shares.

