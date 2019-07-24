Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Valuation Declined While Quantum Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $7.39 Million; Stifel Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 118.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 13,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,395 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 11,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 1.90M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 54,296 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 77.78% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.59M for 20.59 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

