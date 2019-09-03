Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Share Price Declined While Quantum Capital Management Cut Position by $7.39 Million; Home Depot (HD) Holding Held by Castleark Management Llc

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 38,466 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5065.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 116,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 118,804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80M, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $225.27. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corp has 47,932 shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 85,029 shares stake. Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 711,774 shares or 6.02% of its portfolio. 2,583 are owned by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Com. Madrona Fincl Llc has 1,503 shares. Pure Financial Advsr Inc owns 5,997 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Hbk Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 1.64% or 45,042 shares in its portfolio. 12,740 were accumulated by Osborne Prns Cap Lc. Meridian Mgmt Com holds 10,967 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division owns 3,145 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubic Asset Lc has 0.37% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 40,245 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Moreover, Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pacific Glob Mgmt invested in 1.53% or 36,058 shares.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,000 shares to 16,570 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 21,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,467 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Analysts await Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 50.79% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CPSI’s profit will be $4.43 million for 16.92 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.