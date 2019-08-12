Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Shares Declined While Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Cut Position

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 60,396 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (GILD) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 3.37 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Gsa Cap Prns Llp accumulated 0.03% or 8,512 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 116,528 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Kbc Group Nv reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 1,642 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 30,325 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 46,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,146 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 0.27% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Northern Tru owns 169,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W & Comm owns 0.29% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 18,084 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 786,060 shares. Opus Point Management Limited Liability invested in 0.32% or 3,667 shares. Oakwood Cap Management Limited Liability Ca invested in 1.34% or 49,123 shares. Wisconsin-based Oarsman Inc has invested 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bailard invested in 49,565 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 254,853 are owned by Gluskin Sheff & Associate. Arvest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 222,238 shares or 1% of its portfolio. American National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated accumulated 9,464 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 4,500 were reported by Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc. Bp Pcl holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 131,000 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 99,504 were accumulated by Moody Retail Bank Division. Kistler has 4,721 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

